A gorgeous lady with height and flawless complexion has been captured strutting her confidence and beauty on a road

She took over the pathway with such energy and showed off her impressive cakewalk like a true professional

After watching the clip spotlighting her slender body and beauty, many members of the cyber community reacted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous lady with an unblemished complexion and impressive height has been captured strutting her confidence and beauty on a roadside pathway.

The lady took to the pathway with such energy and thrilled in a video with her impressive cakewalk.

In the video, she modelled in a dress with thin straps and black high-heels that complement her looks.

Photos of lady modelling on a roadside pathway. Credit: thenativechic

Source: Instagram

The lady has gained recognition on social media for her style, unique dark skin, and beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After watching the video spotlighting her slender body, many people reacted.

Watch the video below:

Lady Who Started Small in Nigeria Succeeds

In a similar story published on YEN.com.gh, a very tall Nigerian lady, Deborah Akanni, with an athletic physique, has made it big on the international modelling scene.

Before the lady got her first break, she used to model on TikTok in a compound. In a video posted by her manager, Ikechukwu Urum, a collage of the lady's journey was shown.

At the beginning of the clip, the girl was filmed with many okadas in the background. Another part has her in a fitting black gown as she walked like a professional model toward the camera.

Tall model shows off dance skills

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young model, Unice Wani, wowed many people online with her dance moves. People could not stop looking at her.

Though she is quite tall, the way the camera filming her was placed made her look taller than the fence of a house.

With long smooth-looking legs, the lady moved to the music playing, so effortlessly. No wonder her TikTok video had over 2 million views online. People complimented both her long gown and beautiful looks.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh