Three beautiful ladies have got many people praising them as they danced to Nardo Wick's Who Want Smoke song

Many TikTok users who have been following one of the ladies on the platform for long struggled to be the first to comment on her video

While dancing, the third lady standing at the far back of the line infused much energy into her moves

The video of three ladies jumping on a TikTok challenge as they showed off their beautiful faces has stirred massive reactions on social media.

A lady with a cute teeth brace held up the camera for the others as they vibed to a rehashed version of Nardo Wick's Who Want Smoke song.

Many people praised the lady's beauty online. Photo source: TikTok/@briblixks

Their energy level is high

After the sound went off, the ladies made a shooting sign and danced. The last lady standing in line extended her dance moves.

The one in the middle has a charming smile on. Many TikTok users said that the ladies' energy is unmatched.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Jaedalize Rodrigu996 said:

"I can tell when she did that face you were telling her to get off your phone she got off right away."

Dimarion Cooper763 said:

"It’s day time for you bri."

it’s ur fav joceyyy said:

"Yall r so pretty."

Skylee Kindness said:

"Yk I had a pick up line ready to go but your so pretty it just left my mind."

February said:

"oh my baby on the last dance move killing it."

JR said:

"The camera skills tho."

Oimperial002 said:

"The girl in the middle so fine."

