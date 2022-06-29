Black Is Beautiful: 3 Ladies Cause Stir Online As They Show Off Dance Moves With Class in Video
- Three beautiful ladies have got many people praising them as they danced to Nardo Wick's Who Want Smoke song
- Many TikTok users who have been following one of the ladies on the platform for long struggled to be the first to comment on her video
- While dancing, the third lady standing at the far back of the line infused much energy into her moves
The video of three ladies jumping on a TikTok challenge as they showed off their beautiful faces has stirred massive reactions on social media.
A lady with a cute teeth brace held up the camera for the others as they vibed to a rehashed version of Nardo Wick's Who Want Smoke song.
Their energy level is high
After the sound went off, the ladies made a shooting sign and danced. The last lady standing in line extended her dance moves.
Beautiful lady's transformation photo surprises many people online, she uses her old house background
The one in the middle has a charming smile on. Many TikTok users said that the ladies' energy is unmatched.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with hundreds of comments.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Jaedalize Rodrigu996 said:
"I can tell when she did that face you were telling her to get off your phone she got off right away."
Dimarion Cooper763 said:
"It’s day time for you bri."
it’s ur fav joceyyy said:
"Yall r so pretty."
Skylee Kindness said:
"Yk I had a pick up line ready to go but your so pretty it just left my mind."
February said:
"oh my baby on the last dance move killing it."
JR said:
"The camera skills tho."
Oimperial002 said:
"The girl in the middle so fine."
