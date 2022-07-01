A short video showing a pregnant woman dancing hard in her parlour has got many people praising her

The lady danced with so much energy as if it was normal for a pregnant person to engage in such an onerous activity

TIkTokers who watched her video said they could not even dance as much despite not carrying an extra weight

A video of a pregnant woman dancing with great energy like she was not carrying extra weight has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the woman stood in the living room and went into a session of fast legwork moves as she exerted great energy.

The pregnant woman dishing dance moces. Photo source: TikTok/@realshugharr

Source: UGC

Pregnant but not weak

As the lady was dancing, an older man passed behind her without interrupting her session. Many were impressed by the video.

They wondered how she was able to pull such dance moves off despite her protruding belly.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

zinniablaq said:

"Our parents have given up on us, see as the man waka pass eh no even turn eye."

Tomilola said:

"If minding your business is a person, that man."

narisky4real said:

"God I’m not pregnant but my legs can’t do this."

mhiz praise said:

"you will give birth to a dancer. Mark my word."

Laura said:

"Pregnancy made me lazy to d point I can’t raise spoon, omo u Dey try."

Empress Dee said:

"Even as I no get belle I no fit dance like this kudos girl."

kishi120 said:

"No stress baby for me abeg."

divas071 said:

"See Energy, mine pregnancy at 4month I was looking stressed then."

Mercy Brown said:

"abeg make una tell me to close mouth."

Olori Dennis Dillion said:

"wow is the vibe for me, safe delivery in Jesus mighty name amen."

Talented Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

Source: Legit.ng