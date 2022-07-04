A single mother has shared an adorable video with her 14-year-old son while thanking God for his life

The mother of one was so grateful to God over the fact that she did not abort her son when she got pregnant

In the video, she revealed that she got pregnant for him at an early age of 13 but decided to keep the baby

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a young mother dancing together with her 14-year-old son has gone viral on social media.

Portable Zee on TikTok got pregnant with her son when she was just 13 years old.

However, despite her young age, Zee took a decision to keep her baby and train him up with everything she has.

Single mum dances with her son Photo Credit: Portable Zeee

Source: UGC

He is currently 14 years ago and a video of them together shows that the mother and son now look like siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People react to the video

@adaobiindraobiekw said:

"mine is 18 years now and he is in the university, it can only be God, thank God I didn't abort him back then oo, Cos i was just 19."

@ngbaby05 commented:

"so sweet....am pregnant and am confused."

@sarahonyiinnocent stated:

"more grace my dear is not easy I believe now you're enjoying the fruit of ur labour God bless you my love."

@busariadejokeodun reacted:

"Awesome mine will be 10yrs in december....She is my everything."

@zammie001 said:

"I go like born ohhh…..is like children Dey grow like agric fowl ohhh.nothing we no go see for dis app."

Single father shares adorable video with little son 7 years after his mother abandoned him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A father of one identified as Bobmena Efe has shared touching story about the circumstances surrounding his son's birth.

Efe disclosed that his child was born 7 years ago, at a time when he and his partner were not ready to become parents. One month after giving birth to him, his partner abandoned the child with him and disappeared.

Following the lady's disappearance, Efe decided to give up his son for adoption but after much thinking, he retraced his steps.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng