Nigerians on Twitter are celebrating a young man and his wife after they shared the progress of work on their house project

Although the husband who shared the nice photos disclosed that they have not finished, he said he is thankful for the work done in July

Photos of the house show how modest and simple the building is, but it has reached an advanced stage and is already roofed

A Nigerian man and his wife are celebrating how far they have come with their housing project.

The man identified on Twitter as @Onyikenony got people inspired when he shared the progress of work on their modest but beautiful house.

The couple is making progress in their building project. Photo credit: @OnyikeNony.

Source: UGC

The tweet inspires many Nigerians

The building is still in progress, but substantial work has been done, including the fact that it has been roofed.

The compound looked modest too, as he shared photos from the time they started work on it up to the roofing stage.

Sharing the nice photos, the man wrote:

"We are not done yet but thank you July."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

The photos got many people inspired, as some started saying one day, they will be able to build their own houses.

@dedonvelly said:

"Congratulations. I have mine on the process as well. I hope to get to decent level this week."

@Frank_is_OG commented:

"Things I love to see. Congratulations mpa. Na man you be. For those asking looks like a 5 bedroom apartment en suite. With today's economy you need between 10-15M(or more) to get this kinda stuff. If you want to build start buying material small small. Inflation isn't playing."

@MarvelUen commented:

"Congratulations! Someday just someday I’ll post mine. God nor go shame us. How much be cement now make I start to dey save up."

@Life0f_prince said:

"Congratulations on this win. May you never lack the financial means to complete this and may this be the first of many for you and your household. Well done bro."

Smart Man Pulls Down His Old House, Converts It from Boys Quarters to 3 Bedroom Mansion

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Twitter user, Matthew Eguavoen has shared photos of his new house and he has literally broken the internet.

He showed the public what his house looked like in the past before he decided to pull it down and build a new one to his taste.

The old building looked straight like a boy's quarter, with many parts looking rusty and worn out.

Source: Legit.ng