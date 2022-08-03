Kind Man Opens School, Builds Free Boat for His Students, Video Goes Viral

A Nigerian man has been hailed online after opening a free school for children living in the Makoko area of Lagos state

The young man also went the extra mile to build a free boat that would convey the children to the school

He opened up about his vision to ensure that children have access to quality education no matter what

A young man identified as Noah Shemede, who recently built a free school, has achieved another applaudable feat.

In an interview, the young man revealed that he is the first person to build a free school boat to transport kids to school in the Makoko area of Lagos State.

Since the community is located in a riverine area, children have difficulty going to school.

Noah noticed the condition of the kids and decided to build a boat to convey them to and fro.

Noah speaks about his motivation

When asked what inspired him to do such a great thing for the kids, Noah said he believes in education and children's future.

He said no matter how a child might look, he or she can become the president tomorrow. According to him, all children deserve sound education no matter where they live, thus his reason for building a boat is to endure that children go to school.

He recognised the need for children to be able to move to school easily in the community; thus, he launched a school boat that can convey up to thirty children at a time.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Noah Shemede's great act

Mabel Agoh said:

"But this kind school, no late comers. Come to think of it do this people ever experience flood at all?"

Ade Bakin stated:

"Wow!!! This is awesome and applaudable. This are the kind of people we need in our communities. People that can think out of the box. I pray this gets to the appropriate authorities and may you find favour ijn."

De Mavis noted:

"Problem be say no body will be willing to support him."

Adetunji Olusola reacted:

"Waohhhhhh. This is great. Our leaders should watch this. Even if they watch, what will they do?"

Fred Omoaka remarked:

"Great sacrifice. May the Lord reward you mightily. Let ASUU see this."

Christina Ifeoma reacted:

"God will enrich you to do more sir. Long life and good health I wish you."

