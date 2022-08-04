An inspirational woman shared her success story about finally becoming a qualified commercial pilot

The gorgeous lady, Nonhlanhla Radebe, was happy to finally be officially a pilot and celebrated the end of her long journey

Netizens congratulated the ambitious go-getter on her incredible drive to achieve her professional goals

Nonhlanhla Radebe shared her inspirational journey to becoming a pilot. The young lady finally made her dreams come true and shared her gratitude on social media.

Lady celebrating becoming a pilot was showered with congratulations after inspiring netizens. LinkedIn/ Getty Images/Digital Vision

Netizens were inspired by the young lady's story of hard work and determination. Nonhlanhla Radebe named all the important players in her journey as she expressed gratitude.

Newly qualified commercial pilot celebrates

In a LinkedIn post, Nhlanhla celebrated her becoming a qualified commercial pilot. The young lady thanked everyone who supported her for what she described as a rough time. She said:

"Here’s to new beginnings. See you in the sky again very soon. Thank you to all friends, colleagues and recruiters that have shown amazing support through another turbulent patch."

The young lady is happy to have gone through the ups and downs in her journey toward becoming a pilot. Netizens appreciate a hard-working woman's story, and the new pilot was showered with well wishes and congratulations.

Bulelani Guwa commented:

"Celebrating your success Noni. You are truly incredible "

Sibusiso Victor Masondo commented:

"Congratulations, you've always been a trendsetter! Here is to your own airline soon!"

Bhekisisa Ngomane commented:

"Congratulations Noni."

Thembisile Beesnaar

"See you soon "

