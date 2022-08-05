A Nigerian female soldier has been celebrated on social media as she marked her anniversary in the army

The military lady identified as Cassy took to TikTok to share moments she had at work and with her colleagues

Cassy who hails from Akwa Ibom expressed joy on time so far in the army, stating that it is forever

Cassy, a Nigerian female soldier, has got netizens gushing as she celebrated her anniversary in the force.

The Akwa Ibomite shared on TikTok different pictures of herself in military uniform and rifle.

She marked her anniversary in the army. Photo Credit: TikTok/@casseyvegas

She captioned the post, "Happy anniversary to us blood its forever buddies."

Cassy took netizens down memory lane on her time in the military as she posted some photos with her colleagues.

Sending a message to her colleagues in the army, she wrote on the picture collage, "Happy anniversary 38 FAM...iT'S FOREVER."

It is not clear if the 38 she referred to is the number of years she has served in the army or an alias for her unit.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Victoria Asuquo said:

"Congratulations dear."

Abraham Gbidye said:

"Wooow so so cute."

Oladuni Ovajimo said:

"Anytime I post your video on my status na solider friend them Dey call me."

Arc Mike said:

"Thank you for all the services."

Osazeme Osagie said:

"Congratulations girl."

Female Soldier Shows Off Beautiful Face in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported a video that has shown the moment a young lady working in the Nigerian Army showed off her beauty while singing Mavin's Over*dose song.

In the video, she gesticulated as she sang the love song. Words layered on the clip read:

"When they said military girls are not beautiful."

