A lady has earned the admiration of netizens after she constructed a new abode for her mother in the village

The kind lady got the mud house her mother lived in demolished and built a standard abode in its place

She captured each step of the construction process as she appreciated God for making it a reality

A lady has celebrated building her mother a new house in the village.

Via her handle on TikTok @mercykyzmalaiaka, the lady shared videos showing the mud house her mother resided in.

She built her mother a nice house. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mercykyzmalaiaka

She shared snaps of how the mud house was demolished and when builders got sand, bricks and other building materials to the site.

In the exact place her mum's mud house stood, the new house with standard roofing and bricks now stood.

Despite how simple it looked, the lady couldn't be prouder of her effort, a sentiment netizens also shared in.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Chibuike Uffoh said:

"Wow... This is lovely, people like you can change our humanity. Thank you for loving your mum."

irynee8 said:

"May God bless the work of your hands and may your pockets never be empty."

user394301417907 said:

"Congs darling, when I see this I feel like crying I pray to God to help me do it for my mum,coz were badly off,may God bless you."

daisyshiffy said:

"This is what am planning to build for my mummy...and I know my good Lord will make a way Amen..proud of you gal."

Mairah motherof 5 said:

"YaAllah you know how much i need to do this for my Dad help my Lord."

