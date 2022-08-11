A video of a grown woman busting some energetic moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The entertaining clip shows her twisting, kicking, and stomping her feet in all directions along with the beat

Her friends can be heard cheering her on, and judging by the comments on TikTok, many netizens were just as impressed

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The people of Mzansi love having a good time – it is almost as though they come alive in the nighttime when groove o’clock hits.

Well, many can relate to this, especially one aunty in particular who was captured demonstrating some fancy footwork during a fun night out with friends.

One aunty proved that she still got it with her high-pace moves. Image: @tebogotyson/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted on TikTok by @tebogotyson shows the lady getting up from her seat and proceeding to dance with great energy to a Gqom tune playing in the background.

There is no denying that this track ignited a fire in her as she busts her high-pace moves by twisting, kicking, and stomping her feet in all directions along to the beat – while rocking high heels!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Whoever this lady is, she quite the vibe as she put on quite a show. Her entertained friends can be heard cheering her on in the background.

Watch her do her thing in the video below:

de bobos wrote:

“Imagine her wearing sneakers.”

Tsietsi shared:

“Kema 80s they understand de assignments.”

Mogomotsi said:

“Ma 80's surely can still dance. Ma 90's are already tired .”

umuntutheslow2 commented:

“Reminds me of back in the early 2000s it is Mujavas 2nd assignment wow.”

Gogo Ngubozinyathela responded:

“Into engangiyihlanya kukhala lengoma.”

TikTok..bless reacted:

“She took that one home got so much love this side.”

Sgananda replied:

“I have the same shoes, wore them once ngawa never again.”

Spicy Videos of Curvy TikToker Dancing

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Angel Gesare thrills fans and followers with her exciting dance videos, sense of style, spotless complexion, and curvy figure.

Angel causes a frenzy and turns heads when she uploads her captivating dance clip on the video hosting app.

The plus-sized lady shows off her curvaceous figure, as well as her sensational moves. Angel's videos overwhelmingly and undeniably affirm her self-worth.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za