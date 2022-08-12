A young lady chose to get a little "stiff" with her routine and entertained Mzansi with smooth choreography

The young scholar, Buhle, trusted her skills and decided to join in the fun by showing off cool moves in the popular robot dance challenge to the track, Salary, Salary

Buhle didn't miss a beat and attracted tons of social media followers, who made the clip go viral

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Some people may have to practice in front of the mirror before showing off their skills on the dance floor, but it all comes naturally for one little hun named Buhle.

Facebook users were shocked to see a young girl's dancing skills. Images: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Performing her robot dance challenge routine on what looks to be a school's sports field, the young learner's books are out of sight as she breaks down the dance moves effortlessly to the famous Amapiano track, Salary, Salary. The song was released in April this year and features Mellow & Sleazy, Shaun MusiQ and F Teearse & Soul.

The dance might look simple, but many people have failed to cause the kind of reaction Buhle created on the SA Vibes social media page.

Facebook followers cheered for an adorable young schoolgirl named Buhle doing the robot dance challenge. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Facebook followers shared the video many times and left impressed reactions to Buhle's dancing talent.

Joseph Jozi Thulare commented:

"She's way better than the person who came with the dance."

Lulu Mecks responded:

"This one Bontle Modiselle's daughter..."

Faith Lambert said:

"Smooth!"

Brian Mchuno replied:

"Raw talent."

Talented Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za