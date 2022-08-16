A new viral challenge has the people of Mzansi excited for the warmer months to make their appearance

TikTok user @tiisetsokgosikeka shared a clip of people doing the blindfolded water passing challenge in winter

Mzansi peeps could not stop watching and laughing at the people’s reactions as they fear for their warmth and dryness

Everybody loves an innocent and fun viral challenge that the whole family can get in on. The new blindfolded water passing challenge has the people of Mzansi excited.

This new challenge is definitely one for the warmer months, however, if you are a risk taker then doing it in winter adds that extra thrill, lol. These peeps were brave.

TikTok user @tiisetsokgosikeka shared a clip of a row of people bravely taking on the blindfolded water passing challenge during winter. The fear in their blindfolded faces could not be missed.

The clip shows a row of people sitting on plastic chairs, one in front of another, with blindfolds on. The person at the front starts with a container of water and passes it back into the next container, hoping that no one gets wet. It is a vibe.

They used face masks as blindfolds and it is generous. The people’s reactions are everything!

Mzansi peeps cannot wait for warmer weather so they can try this challenge out

Not everyone is as brave as this bunch. While the challenge looks dope, people are going to wait till a nice sunny day before chancing a bucket of water crashing on them unexpectedly.

Take a look at some of the exciting comments:

@Joy-Joy said:

“This is so fun and entertaining to watch.”

@Ri✨ said:

“Yoh guys in this weather ”

@no? said:

“Shame the one with the pot was set up”

@Mbali said:

“@bluey_aesthetic we're doing this in December neh”

@DJ said:

“The last lady there.....she is panicking”

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian rapper Mummy Dolarz has challenged Ghana's Big Ivy to a rap duel on stage to protect her self-proclaimed title as the Queen of Rap.

The two entertainers have been engaging in a lyrical feud after Big Ivy rapped on the song Big Momma with help from her son, rapper CJ Biggerman.

In a video on her Instagram account, Mummy Dolarz claims dominance over Big Ivy while calling her to a rap battle in either Nigeria or Ghana.

