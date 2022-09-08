Queen Elizabeth II (96 years) has been to Nigeria only two times after she was crowned England's monarch in 1953

The first time the then-young queen visited Nigeria was in 1956, three years after she ascended the throne

After this, Queen Elizabeth was in the west African country in 2003 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Queen Elizabeth, who is currently under close medical supervision in Balmoral, United Kingdom (UK), on doctors' orders, has visited Nigeria only twice.

There is approximately a time frame of 53 years between both visits to Nigeria by the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth's 1st visit: 28 January - 16 February 1956

About three years after she was coronated as the monarch of England (1953), Queen Elizabeth toured parts of the British empire and the commonwealth, a feat her predecessors never achieved.

Queen Elizabeth visited Nigeria in 2003 (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

Source: UGC

One of her overseas visit destinations was Nigeria (from 28 January to 16 February 1956).

At the time, Queen Elizabeth stopped off to inspect the soldiers of the Nigeria Regiment. In her honour, the force was renamed the Queen's Own Nigeria Regiment after the visit.

It is recorded that the queen was welcomed by federal dignitaries, including the Minister for Labour and Welfare at the time, Festus Okotie-Eboh, and Governor-General Sir James Robertson.

She was driven around in a Rolls Royce in Lagos amid fun fare and royal services.

Elizabeth was said to have spent more time in the Northern part of the country (Kano and Kaduna). But she also visited Jos and Enugu.

Queen Elizabeth's second visit to Nigeria: 3–6 December 2003

The next the queen came to Nigeria was majorly for the 2003 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting held in Abuja, where she was hosted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The queen made it clear that her visit was in recognition of the value Britain attached to its relations with Nigeria as well as the country’s place in the global space.

She opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Abuja on Friday, 5th December. The Duke of Edinburgh was also in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng