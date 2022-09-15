A vibrant and exuberant man wearing a dress set the socials ablaze with his colourful hairdo and energetic performance

The gent dances and moves around in a peculiar and mesmerising way while performing a song he made

Peeps loved the infectious energy and dexterity and commented on how the catchy tune could be a possible hit

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A memorable performance should have a very entertaining aspect to it, and one man wearing a dress completely understands that. The dude gave a thoroughly humorous performance while rocking a pink dress in the process.

An unorthodox man rocking brightly coloured braids and a dress gave an unforgettable performance that Mzansi peeps loved. Images: SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The chuckle-inducing footage was posted on Facebook by the popular SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads where the entertaining gent won over a ton of new fans.

South Africa is no stranger to performers taking part in unusual antics to get the crowd going. There once was a time were an infamous man dressed in a Spiderman costume crashed clubs and dished out his best moves for all to enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A similar uniqueness can be seen with this man, but instead of the costume, just add a dress and brightly coloured hair. Dont forget to mix in a hilariously sung song, which is kind of catchy, while performing it on the floor.

Peeps loved the energy the gent performed with and discussed how infectious the song he was singing is. See the comments below:

Machoene Phasha said:

" O.M.G are you telling me soon amafall could be playing on my radio."

Prince Xuza Dyonase mentioned:

"Ok... This dude's gonna be famous... Like real famous, might be on Tv someday. I have a feeling 'bout that "

Mojalifa Motlodi commented:

"Yaaah I can't wait to master this dance."

Gracious Mashange Matura shared:

"Doubt me if you want, but this track is a hit."

Atomazqueen Bee posted:

"Gilikidi I like his confidence, live ur life the way you want boo we only live once."

Nonsikelelo Ndabandaba mentioned:

"Song of the YEAR! "

Lusizo Tungata said:

"Reggae would suit you very well. Nice song."

Lunganie Masondo commented:

"Some people will never stop to amaze you."

Vivian Jill: Actress Rocks Long Braids with Thick Beads to Mark 39th Birthday

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has set pulses racing with photos rocking long beaded braids and a graceful outfit as she attained 39 years old on Saturday, September 10.

Though sporting braids is not new, the actress looked exceptionally beautiful with her style.

Vivian Jill delivered signature poses with her fresh take on the braids teamed with a silver ornament.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za