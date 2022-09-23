A little girl got annoyed with a stranger who randomly touched her chin, making Mzansi proud in the process

The topic of consent has been quite popular on social media lately, with many women advocating for more bodily autonomy

South Africans were very proud of the toddler for exercising her own boundaries, while many thought of her as being smart

Being touched without your consent makes one uncomfortable, and this little girl who got annoyed with a stranger who randomly touched her chin understands this perfectly.

A toddler got annoyed with a stranger who randomly touched her chin, and Mzansi supported her complaint. Images: princessowami3/ TikTok

The small child was in a mall when it happened. The ordeal was shared by princessowami3, which spread quite quickly on TikTok, where she found some new fans.

Bodily autonomy has been a huge topic of discussion lately. The recent movement of women speaking up about uncomfortable positions that men have put them in highlights how unsafe most ladies feel when just minding their own business like this lovable child.

What makes the clip great is how astounded she is by the stranger touching her chin. The response shows that she has an early understanding of what consent is, which many peeps from South Africa saw and applauded. See the responses below:

Dipuo Hiine said:

"Good girl. Don't allow them touch u "

user7889939777091 shared:

"We need our children to be more VOCAL like her Well done "

Meta Makgeru commented:

"Yeaaaaaa!!! Baby girl knows her boundaries "

Kgomotso mentioned:

"I love that she tells you everything, No one must touch her... Athi Hamba uyombona

mathapelo posted:

"The hand gesture. I don't know "

INEFFABLEBUNNY said:

"I love that the lil baby could advocate for herself. Yes mam because why is he touching your chin? "

Lerato shared:

"Yes, boundaries lil mama boundaries "

nthabeleng_elephant commented:

"Is this not a clever child... Yes gal, don't allow them wena nana... Usile lomfana."

