Sammy Brayo, a man who was born with no arms and deformed legs has amazed many people with what he can do

Sammy is a good artist, but the most amazing is the fact that he can drive, swim and play the piano despite his condition

A video capturing him displaying his amazing skills has gone viral on social media platforms and inspired many people

A Kenyan named Sammy Brayo has inspired social media users because of his numerous skill sets.

What makes his story so inspiring is that he was born without arms, but he can do so many things.

Despite being born without arms, Sammy Brayo can do many things including driving a car. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Sammy, a motivational speaker, was spotted in a video doing things unaided, including driving a car.

The young man can also swim perfectly as the video showed him diving into a pool.

Sammy is a man of many talents

Perhaps, his most amazing skill is his ability to draw very well, meaning he is a wonderful artist.

He plays the piano too and he has a good voice that can sooth the nerves.

Sammy has become an inspiration to many who have seen the video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from YouTube users

Marcelle Spencer said:

"Absolutely brilliant may God continue to bless him in Jesus Christ."

SHELBY FISHER commented:

"This man is incredible. I love these inspirational stories from Africa."

Vera Mensah said:

"He is so handsome too with a beautiful smile. He is truly blessed."

Debbie Fisher said:

"You are amazing and so talented. Your so handsome. Looks like nothing will stop you from doing what you want to do. I’m so proud of you. I’m glad I saw you on here. Would love to see more of you."

Belinda Hawkins said:

"He is his own hero. People with different abilities are all over the world and they work harder than most people and never go to the pity party."

