A bunch of men went out looking like gorgeous women, and social media users can’t figure out why they did it

Twitter user @YvetteSibambo_ shared the pictures of the men dressed like women and wanted to know if it is a new challenge

Some felt that if it is a challenge that those participating have guts, while others thought these are just men living their truth

Social media challenges have people doing crazy stuff. There were men all over the groove dressed in women’s clothing, and the only logical explanation people had was that it is another cray challenge.

A few pictures of men dressed like women t the groove have sent the people of Mzansi flying for a six. Image: (Twitter / @YvetteSibambo_)

From pouring buckets of ice over your head to dancing with actual buckets, social media crazes will have you doing the strangest things.

Twitter user @YvetteSibambo_ shared a few spicy snaps of men at the groove looking like babes. Our guys had it down from the floral dresses to the banging wigs.

The good sis was sure it had to be some sort of challenge, lol, because men don’t just do this… do they?

“Which challenge is this one?

People tried to make sense of what is going on

Lol, some people were shocked and rigid by the pictures. A few thought maybe it was just a bunch of LQBTQ+ guys living their best lives, while others claim that it takes guts if it is a challenge.

Take a look at some of the thoughts:

@MTV_Mabote said:

“@lekoloanemanam2 come this side and see. Don't you want join the challenge ”

@WindyShongwe said:

“This is not a challenge I'm sure people were just coming out.”

@KayMahlatsi said:

“Gender switch theme… they got some balls I have to say.”

@KamanaYonga said:

“Honestly, I would do this, as long as I aint the only 1 lol If it's a work event or something of ‘Men, wear your women's dress for 1 day.’”

@Siphiwesihle_ said:

