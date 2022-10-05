A Nigerian boy named Mubarak Yusuf has won many fans on TikTok after a video showed him debating fiercely

In the short clip, Mubarak who is learning to be a mechanic spoke so perfectly using the English language

Mubarak's performance got TikTokers asking why he is learning to be a mechanic instead of being in school

Numerous TikTokers have fallen in love with a little boy named Mubarak Yusuf due to his brilliance.

It all started after @ayofeliberato posted a video of Mubarak while he was debating fiercely about reading.

Mubarak's delivery has made him a TikTok sensation. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayofeliberato.

Source: UGC

His delivery in fluent English language got many of his admirers asking who he is.

Mubarak who is learning to be a mechanic debated in favour of reading during the day.

He made the valiant point that night reading makes students sleep in class when in school.

Watch the video below:

Why is Mubarak not in school?

After watching the interesting video, many TikTokers started asking why the kid is not in school.

They want to know why he is learning to be a mechanic instead of studying in class.

It could not be confirmed if the boy is out of school or if the mechanic work is just part of what he does on weekends or holidays.

@bhadboi Nel$ said:

"These are children peter obi will empower."

@fortunecedric reacted:

"Please this post needs to go viral."

@Elubod said:

"Why is he learning mechanics."

@user1200126718789 commented:

"God bless you boy. I'm proud of you for this."

@user1923428674135 said:

"Good God bless all the talents in Nigeria."

@Sammy Osaretinmwen Uwaifo said:

"What a great genius in the making."

@Yvonne said:

"Oh my, this talent is wasting. God send helper to this boy."

@Kazeem Adigun commented:

"Wonderful. Where is this boy?"

@dotuna3 said:

"This boy must get to continue school please."

@attehdaniel commented:

"He needs to be on scholarship!"

Ghanaian Prodigy Builds Excavator, Wows Adults Around Him in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Solomon, a talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, has built an excavator with local materials.

In a video on Ghana the Black Star of Africa, the creative young boy demonstrates how the machine works with a small controller board.

The prodigy left people around him stunned as he confirmed that he made the excavator himself. The footage of the talented boy has equally left many social media users impressed as many urged support for him.

Source: Legit.ng