A company has offered its customers a deal to die for.

Participate in own funeral

The company is giving its customers an opportunity to participate in their funeral actively, and the charges cost an arm and a leg.

It will cost a willing client KSh 7 million (GH¢787,050.61) to experience being buried alive in a venture the company says helps people deal with their fears.

According to New York Post, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, the company's founder said the new market promises to aid customers in discovering psychic capabilities.

Preobrazhenskaya added that participating in your own funeral assists in dealing with anxieties after the ceremony.

The company founder described the offer as a symbol of oneself fighting for themselves and owning a happy future.

Preobrazhenskaya noted that there are two different packages, the online funeral costs KSh 1.8 million.

The other offer is the full immersion where a client is buried underground for up to an hour.

Both packages are claimed to be a perfect remedy and act as therapy for stress, anxieties and fears.

