A hilarious video shows a little girl crying uncontrollably after seeing her own shadow behind her

In the short clip, the little girl was seen walking on the road when she got traumatized by her own shadow

The video showed the little girl screaming and rolling on the floor while hoping that her shadow would leave her alone

A little girl has caused a frenzy online over her reaction to seeing her own shadow.

The little girl was walking on the road when she suddenly saw her shadow and immediately got traumatized.

Little girl sees shadow for the first time

The short clip showed the girl breaking down in tears and rolling on the floor as the shadow moved along with her.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people found it hilarious while others condemned the person behind the camera.

Social media reactions

@thebashfamily_ said:

"When I say toddlers are something else."

@ashleighanthony stated:

"Me fighting my demons and being my own biggest problem."

@2am.in.paris wrote:

"I feel like I was watching a scary movie scene when the girl keeps falling."

@mercypacify said:

"Who is the mother of this poor child? How can a person stand in front of the kid recording her misery? If Where is humanity?"

@sinclairityspeaks said:

"I just feel like babies understand the spiritual world so intimately that their behaviour seems weird when it’s very valid."

@diane196400 commented:

"Awww baby this world stresses us all out sometimes God Bless this sweet baby keep her under your heavenly wings GOD bless too young for stress."

@julezlestrange stated:

"This reminded me of my nephew, he thinks his shadow is his friend and greets it then proceeds to go about his business, he's 2 btw."

@fionaappletattoos said:

"My brother did the same thing when he was little and my mom bought some oils from a spiritual woman cuz she thought he was going crazy (at 3 y/o)."

Watch the video below:

Little boy in tears after seeing shadow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a shadow, a dark area or shape produced by a body coming between rays of light and a surface, meant something else to a little boy.

His mother took to the social media platform TikTok to share a clip of her son's reaction to seeing his own shadow for the first time in his life. In the hilarious clip, the lad appeared to watch the dark shape that copied his every moves on the floor with keen interest.

He suddenly burst into loud shouts in fear and tried to flee the scene, much to the amusement of his mother. The kid probably thought evil was lurking and attempted to get help. The viral video got netizens laughing hard.

