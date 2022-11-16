An interesting video has shown the moment a little baby struggled to recognise his mother after she wore a wig

TikTok mum, Oratiile posted the impressive clip which shows the baby looking at his mother in a strange way

Some mums on TikTok have taken to the comment section to say their own kids react the same way when they wear wig or make-up

A video of a little baby, who struggled to recognise his mother after she wore a wig, has gone viral on TikTok.

In the short but interesting clip, posted on the platform by a TikToker identified as Oratiile, the boy struggled to make out his mother's face.

The baby boy looks at his mother with confusion. Photo credit: TikTok/@oratiile_.

Oratiile wore a nice black wig which changed her facial appearance, so her baby boy got extremely confused.

The confusion registered on his face with he way he looked at his mother, almost as if he wanted to ask "who are you?"

Other TikTok mums immediately related with the video as they took to the comment section to share their own experiences with children.

Some of them said their children behave the same way anytime they wear a wig, eyelashes or make-up.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Hlulani said:

"In his mind asking what is this now mama?"

@simphiwethobekazu reacted:

"It like she is saying ‘i can see some resemblance, but I have no idea who this woman is."

@Nonlegit said:

"Is it her? No maarn but it has to be."

@Mbali Cele commented:

"So where is mommy?"

@mbalz_3 said:

"I can wait till he can speak."

@Raising_AMO commented:

"I can relate mina anytime I look nice or put makeup on my daughter gives me these funny looks like is this the same woman."

@user6303602976698 said:

"That's me and my daughter when I put mask."

@user88249441095346 reacted:

"He says who's this."

@cathytaylor88 said:

"What is she doing? He is confused."

