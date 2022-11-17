A young Nigerian man who went into snail farming to make money has shown people how he set the business up

The man bought watermelons for the animals as he tended to their eggs so that his snails can increase

Many people told him to keep at the business as it is a very lucrative one, especially when the snails increase in number

A Nigerian man, @justxpiff234, who put his money into snail farming, went online to show how he set everything up.

In a TikTok video, the young man revealed that he bought 100 snails in total, sharing the numbers equally between small and big sizes.

Many people encouraged the young man to continue. Photo source: TikTok/@justxpiff234

Man starts snail farming

He built a cage for them as he categorised them. Atop the cage is a net covering and inside them are padded with soft black sand.

The businessman said he had to place the legs of the cage inside tins filled with sniper water to prevent ants from crawling up them.

To keep their newly laid eggs, he moved them into another section. He hopes the snail farming business will be profitable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Leonard Eghosa-Igunb said:

"My guy, keep it up! Snail is always in short supply no matter how cheap or expensive they get. You will not believe your harvest. Goodluck, bro."

ojejinmijumoke said:

"Welldone, but u need to give them water too, on a flat plate, and please, remove the fruit remains by morning, to avoid insects."

MC EmmaLex said:

"You don't to buy water melon. I think you can get enough waste fruit from fruit sellers. Just saying..."

Ikechukwu Farms said:

"May you progress to extensive snail production bro..."

Dj_konfidon said:

"I recently visited Nigeria and bought some spicy snails. They cost N3,000 EACH! Those things aren’t cheap at all! More expensive than suya!"

