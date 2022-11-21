A beautiful mother had gone on TikTok to show people how she lost her shape when she started having kids

Many people who saw her throwback and recent photos were amazed by how much weight she added during motherhood

Revealing that she had to work hard to get back into shape, some people said that motherhood is also a blessing

A mother of two, @prettypuritybodygoal, has shared a video of how her body shape changed with motherhood and childbirth.

Joining a TikTok trend about how one's life changes in marriage, the woman shared a photo of her athletic self at the start of her clip.

The woman said that she had to work to keep fit again. Photo source: TikTok/@prettypuritybodygoal

Source: UGC

Adding weight to marriage

Seconds into the video, she held her kids as she appeared in a plus-size shape, showing people what marriage turned her into.

The woman said she had to work hard to regain her athletic physique. Many said she should be happy that her husband made her a mother.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers share mixed feelings

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150,000 views with more than 400 comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

shikuhmuguna said:

"Ukiambiwa feel at home and I love you the way you are."

Princess ann joked:

"U need justice baiby...go to court."

The woman funnily replied:

"Absolutely I need justice...who gave him the right to do this."

comeover_7 said:

"MY BIGGEST FEAR. I genuinely hope you find yourself and bounce back."

user7919499790444 said:

"He made you a mom tho..its amazing."

K$ru said:

"I did not see that coming."

Loris Meekies said:

"He made you into a mama who’s obviously very loved by her babies!"

Maggy Tote said:

"You're still pretty and your babies look happy to have a mum like you, it's part of life, it's happens."

Source: Legit.ng