A woman shared a screenshot of her mama talking about an undeserving lover, and peeps couldn't get enough of her caring nature

The lady shared another more detailed snap where her mom discussed her thought process behind her first message

South Africans loved the concern the parent shared and had a massive discussion with the original poster

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A woman shared a humorous screenshot of her mama discussing an underserving boyfriend, and peeps adored the spiciness of it all.

A lady shared a screenshot of her mother giving advice about an undeserving bae, which Mzansi adored. Images: @shopidiie23/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@shopidiie23 shared the snaps of her mom's many messages discussing the gent in question on Twitter. The text immediately starts with the concerned parent asking about the lady's whereabouts before concluding that she's with her boyfriend.

The story doesn't stop there. @shopidiie23 shared another screenshot where she asked her mom why she said what she said. The mom stated that @shopidiie23 should be aware of her self-worth and that the dude should put more effort into her.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Caring moms are treasured. Many peeps who saw the tweets commended the lady's mom and many others discussed how parents are always right. See the comments below:

@nompumelelojac1 said:

"There’s someone that I needed to cut off, & I was contemplating. . .this is a confirmation that I should go ahead and do it! Thanks Mama ❤️"

@sibeko_sharon mentioned:

"Parents are always right ❤"

@nalspu commented:

"My Mom would send me these text messages, and she was always right. Please listen to her."

@_ireneseverin shared:

"Me as a mama Sticking my nose into my children's love life "

@christianrosejr posted:

"Moms are right in most cases. The thing is, sometimes we wanna hang on a little longer because we've gone too deep to let go, and the heart wants what it wants bandla!"

@vuyelwaaaaa said:

"Won’t lie I needed to see this , give you’re mom a big fat hug for me."

@Gonts3nthabisen mentioned:

"Please, she’s very right. Mine told me to wake up and stop fooling myself "

@vuramannh06_ commented:

"Not every moms can say that, take that advice and appreciate it"

Black Couple Celebrates 83rd Wedding Anniversary

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za