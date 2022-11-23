A video showing a man directing traffic with the littest energy had Mzansi feeling proud

Twitter account @kulanicool shared the awesome video, highlighting how blessed we are

Mzansi people took time to appreciate the men who do this for nothing but fun and a few tips

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

In South Africa, a random homeless person directing traffic is the norm. A cool video of a man filled with vibes, directing traffic, filled hearts with gratitude.

Twitter account @kulanicool shared a video of a vibey man directing traffic, and it warmed hearts. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: UGC

Mzansi is a special place, there is no doubt about that. While we might not have power, water, or the most basic needs, we have the most amazing population of people!

Twitter account @kulanicool shared a video of a man directing traffic enthusiastically. These men do this for free, hoping to bag a few tips. And while their directing skills can be questionable, there is no denying the smile they bring to faces.

“We are special ”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The people of Mzansi take a moment to appreciate these special humans

While no one asked these men to do this, and some wish they wouldn’t, many others really enjoy their energy. People flooded the comment section with gratitude.

Take a look:

@DavidMVM said:

“Fourways is nothing without these guys. They even pull a night shift.”

@Nathan_mckason said:

“To think that there is someone who is getting paid to do such but you would never find them do it. They would rather drive past this dude, no assistance whatsoever ”

@TheVeZzy said:

“Yesterday in Bryanstons these dudes controlled the traffic so nicely… just I didn’t have hard cash with me, but I appreciated him.”

@HactorM_SA said:

“this guy is too good”

@valeriewitlove said:

“Love this!!! They’re doing the lord’s work!! ”

@Escobar_rsa said:

“The energy is unmatched”

Video Of Disabled Ghanaian Man On Wheelchair Directing Traffic In The Hot Sun In Accra Surfaces

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian young man managed to single-handedly cause a huge stir on social media after a video of him surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana had the disabled man in a wheelchair busily pushing himself in the middle of the road and directing traffic.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za