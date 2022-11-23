A security guard spiced up his job by dancing his heart away while opening a door at a restaurant

The moves the dude busted are similar to a popular dance craze that happened online, bringing some form of familiarity

Mzansi peeps had a good laugh at the clip and loved the vibes the dude gave, noting that happiness is free

A security guard had a good time at work by spicing up his routine with some dance moves as he opened the door for customers.

A security guard danced while opening a door, which made Mzansi vibe along. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

The dude stood in the same spot, but his stationary position didn't stop him from successfully pulling off some Umlando dance moves. @kulanicool shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that only showed off some laughing emojis.

The way the dude pulls off the moves is effortless, to say the least. The man can do his job but also draws the attention of some patrons minding their business. The dance was quite popular earlier in the year, with many TikTokker participating.

South Africans loved the clip and the energy it gave off. Some peeps also talked about how happiness is free, while others shared some funny memes. See the comments below:

@xm5_gomfar asked:

"Is he still at work with a pay rise or dismissed?"

@BonganiMokoena said:

"Man in uniform loves their job."

@Sphaman43189867 mentioned:

"Let me put it to you that it his pay day"

@mpho_toni commented:

"Where's this? Need to go there"

@Tshepo_Mokoena8 posted:

"Happiness ke mahala bathong❤️...dlala dlala phoyisa."

@NMcBunda_Ish shared:

"Love your job no matter what"

@mphahlele_papi said:

"Noo yah he can dance! ✅"

@RONIN_JimNjAcK mentioned:

"Veri security guard loko ri dakwil hi December ri yima gedeni loko vanwan va drunk diala."

