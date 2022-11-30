John Marambu has put a smile on the faces of students from Maraba Primary School in Kakamega

There is an even bigger smile on his face because he did it on the day he was celebrating his 23rd birthday

Marambu says he was touched when he noticed that many students from the school went to school barefoot

John Marambu just turned 23 today, and he chose to make the day memorable by celebrating it with the less fortunate.

Marambu donated shoes to children at Maraba Primary School in Kakamega. Photos: John Marambu.

To achieve this, the third-year medical student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) spent the day with children at Maraba Primary School in Kakamega.

The humanitarian told YEN.com.gh that he was walking around the area when he noticed that several pupils were going to school barefooted.

Donated shoes to pupils

Marambu says he was touched and thought he could be of help to them, which is why he started an initiative of donating shoes to school-going children from needy backgrounds.

"I managed to donate 50 pairs of shoes to those pupils so that when schools resume, they will not walk barefoot again," he said.

Marambu hails from Uasin Gishu in Huruma but found himself at MMUST in Kakamega where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Global Health and Travel Medicine

He says that God-willing, he will be feeding street families in Eldoret on Christmas Day under the umbrella Umoja ni Nguvu.

Forever a philanthropist

Marambu is not new to philanthropy.

In June this year, he led fellow students from MMUST to spend the day at Jawabu Rehabilitation Centre.

The home, located in Kipkaren, Eldoret, houses physically challenged children from different parts of the county.

Marambu told YEN.com.gh that he felt compelled to help because many people are struggling and he imagined what the kids go through now

"It has became so hard for the common mwananchi to put food on the table, so imagine how difficult it is for those who are abled differently and in rehabilitation centers," he said.

He indicated that after empathising with their situation, he mobilised fellow youths to put together the small savings they had and visit the facility.

