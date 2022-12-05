The fortunes of a Nigerian youth got better following his incredible and mindboggling win on a sports bet

The young man won N2 million (GH₵63,117.65) with just N5k (GH₵157.79), a day after walking away with N1 million (GH₵31,558.83) sports bet winnings

Social media users have reacted to the man's success with nice thoughts as many sought help from him

The Nigerian internet space was sent into a frenzy after a man announced winning N2 million (GH₵63,117.65) on a sports bet.

The man @AmakekeJohn shared proof of his winnings on Twitter as he openly appreciated another tweep @joysucex_ contributing to his betting success.

He revealed that he had won N1 million (GH₵31,558.83) the previous day.

''Yesterday Here You Won Me 1 Million Naira, Today You Got Me Another 2 Millions. Tomorrow By God Grace, I Will Be Winning 50 Millions From Your Game. You Are Good Bro.''

The screenshot of his earnings showed that he placed the bet with N5k (GH₵157.79).

Social media reactions

@hannahojoh00 said:

"If it pleases you, please help me with some amount to clear my house rent. It's 60k and I'm a month due I school in sokoto abeg."

@Baba89265046 said:

"I claim it.... My milli will come before January."

@AkanjiwasiuAbi1 said:

"Congratulation boss. Something hold body."

@Joe_Akpanke said:

"Woaww where did you guys see this game from."

@OlawaleTape said:

"Let join you celebrate the world by giving us game too."

@ElfMacarthy said:

"I saw the game but no fund to stake, Sapa Nice one. Let me continue clapping and celebrating those that won until on my own day comes..."

