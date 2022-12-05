A man has posted a video of what a room looked like after the tenant who occupied it relocated to another place

From the TikTok video posted by one Mike on December 1, it could be seen that the tenant left the room looking very neat

TikTok users have applauded the tenant, who was said to have lived in the house for 9 years before moving

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

TikTok users are heaping praises on a tenant who renovated a room before moving out.

The video capturing the posh-looking apartment was posted on December 1 by Mike, who appears to be the house owner.

The tenant left the room better than they met it. Photo credit: TikTok/@invstr.mike and NickyLloyd/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mike expressed joy that the apartment looked neat and posh after the last occupier left.

Tenant goes viral for renovating apartment before moving

From the video, it could be seen that the house looked so nicely arranged, with all the facilities intact.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The tenant was said to have lived in the apartment for nine years. The video of the apartment has gone viral on TikTok and got many reactions.

At the moment, the video has received over 7.3 million views, more than 410k likes, and close to 10k comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kobor said:

"Make sure you take pictures because this was the last tenant you ever find like this."

@user5180146817987 said:

"I rented once before I was lucky enough to buy a house. Left it spotless. I never understood people who leave disasters. My mom taught me better."

@MarHoffman66 commented:

"I leave my apartments better than It was when I arrived."

@Cherry Poppins said:

"Is this not the norm? I have always left a rental clean."

@Jesse379.357 Jesse said:

"I always vacate a place like that. Showing gratitude."

@RL_Proper reacted:

"How rare. Lucky landlord."

@Sharon said:

"That's how I always leave the places I move from."

Young Man Celebrates Landlord As He Reduces Rent Fee For Him Due to Hard Economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a grateful young man recently took to social media to announce a kind gesture his landlord showed him.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @KennethAmbet had him sharing a photo of a letter he received from his landlord, which indicated his monthly rent would be reduced due to the current high cost of living.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng