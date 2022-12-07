An ice cream seller who abandoned his business and followed a woman is currently trending on TikTok

The video, which captured when the man left his ice cream and chased the lady, was posted on Tuesday, December 6

The man's behaviour in the video has generated more than 1500 comments after the video went viral and got over 47k likes

TikTok users have reacted differently to a video of a man who left his business and followed a woman.

The man, who is an ice cream seller, took the action in a video posted on TikTok on Tuesday, December 6, by Omapearl.

The ice cream seller left his truck and followed the lady. Photo credit: TikTok/@omapearl1.

Source: UGC

In the short video, which lasted 57 seconds, the lady approached the man when he was attending to his customers.

Ice cream seller chases after curvy lady

She handed him a piece of paper containing an invitation note to her place, and then she ran off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Interestingly, the ice cream seller promptly abandoned his truck and pursued the young lady.

His action left his customers bemused as they stood beside his truck and watched with total surprise.

The video has generated over 1500 comments on TikTok and gathered more than 47k likes after it went viral on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Chris okpata said:

"This one won't make it oo."

@Boiz commented:

"Some people dey carry konji dey Waka for road o."

@Iamkaysamz asked:

"Who he con leave icecream for?"

@ibrahimsalis5073 said:

"He said I got this bonus."

@Dexzyboss said:

"I almost injured myself while running to the comment section."

@dycsamuel123 reacted:

"He dey run like who dem use juju tie."

@Lordmylord.1dealsgh commented:

"He left ice cream for ice cream."

@Nonso said:

"We lost a brother today."

@Opeyemi ASA said:

"Someone should kiss miss to come back again."

Lady dumps her man over flowers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady broke up with her man because he could not take her out on regular dates.

The lady also said she needed a man who would be buying her flowers regularly.

The man admitted that he would not be able to afford the kind of lifestyle that the lady wanted.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng