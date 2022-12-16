An Oyinbo boy who has a good voice has impressed Nigerians with his delivery of Burna Boy's Las Las song in a video

The video of the nice performance was posted on TikTok by Daniel Blixa Reed, but it has gone viral and reached Twitter

Nigerians who have come across the video are full of praises for the boy as the video has been viewed a whopping 485k times

An Oyinbo boy's rendition of Burna Boy's Las Las has taken TikTok by storm and received over 485k views.

The boy who goes by the name Daniel Blixa Reed posted the short clip and it immediately went viral.

Daniel said he has been singing the song to himself for months. Photo credit: TikTok/@danielblixareed and Instagram/@burnaboygram.

Source: UGC

Apart from TikTok, the video of the boy's performance of the song has also been reposted on Twitter by @OneJoblessBoy.

Viral video of Oyinbo boy singing Burna Boy's Las Las

In the short clip, the boy was in a car when he started singing and his delivery of the viral song was simply epic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Daniel said while replying to a TikTok comment that he has been singing the song to himself for months.

He said:

"I’ve been singing the song to myself for months! It’s just a great vibe."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

@princeshugga said:

"You did well son."

@Luca Zuccotti said:

"Amazing bro. Keep it up. I appreciate your words."

@nvmmelolk said:

"Sounds like he’s reading out his shopping list."

@Vee reacted:

"I thought he was talking Spanish in the beginning."

@RoyalT. said:

"When burner lets Ed on the remix."

@Q. reacted:

"I arelly had to swallow my laugh cos he tried."

'Party Live': Samini, Sista Afia, Mugeez, Other Musicians Thrill at Gyakie's 2022 Concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Gyakie, born Jacqueline Acheampong, held the second edition of her Party Live concert at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, December 16.

The R&B and afro-fusion singer thrilled patrons with some of her popular songs at the concert, where she performed alongside some musicians.

Samini, Sista Afia, and Mugeez were some of the famous musicians from Ghana's music scene who delighted fans at Gyakie's 2022 concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng