A Nigerian lady in a video shared online has wept profusely over the kind of hair a stylist made for her

Pointing out the errors in the hair to her potential viewers, the lady slammed her stylist for doing a bad job

Social media users shared their thoughts on her lamentations as she vowed to have the hair cut off

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian lady crying bitterly over the appearance of her hairdo.

In a video seen on TikTok, the unhappy lady wondered why her hairdo would be so disorganised and rhetorically asked what kind of hair it is.

She doesn't like the way her hair looks. Photo Credit: TikTok/@favyobaro21

Source: UGC

"What kind of head is this?" she cried out while showcasing the hairdo.

She decried not getting value for her money and slammed the hairstylist.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"What kind of disorganised head is this? The cutting is not even neat. The hair is not even long after all the money I paid," she said.

She expressed her desire to have it cut off.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Chiamaka Juliet said:

"I don’t even understand..was there no mirror in the salon??? Abi didn’t you check it out before coming out of there???"

user4773498517523 said:

"My boss don't do dis she satisfy her customers even wen we can do it so dey can come back."

user6385057744567 said:

"Christmas hair done spoil."

zini said:

"That's how one girl packed 4 attachment on her head, people were pretending that the hair is fine. me i laugh my laugh."

fredisuazi said:

"Sorry dr I started mine this mornx and she gave me something else I hard to lose it a d do new one."

Queen said:

"Lol.. this is why I check the first braid to see if I’m continuing or leaving."

Sparkle Echezona said:

"She was okay with the hair at the salon o.

"But immediately she enter house her younger sister started laughing at the hair.

"I can relate."

2022 Christmas: Wode Maya Gifts His Beautiful Wife a Sleek Car

Still on Christmas, YEN.com.gh previously reported that famous Ghanaian YouTube personality Wode Maya, known in real life as Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has given his wife Trudy a luxury whip as a Christmas present.

Taking to his Twitter account, Wode Maya who is also a vlogger, digital media influencer, and aeronautical engineer disclosed that he wanted to make their first Christmas together special.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng