A Nigerian woman who took care of her house girl as if she were her daughter has stirred reactions online

In a video the woman shared, she showed how the girl looked, compared to her one-year transformation under her roof

Many people who thronged her comment section said prayers for her, wishing the woman abundant blessings in her home

A very kind Nigerian madam, @mrzsenator, has shared a video to show how her maid's life has changed since she came to live with her family.

Photos showing how the girl looked when she newly arrived at her home were shown. Seconds into the clip, others snaps captured how the maid gradually changed.

The maid looks more beautiful after staying with the woman for a year. Photo source: TikTok/@mrzsenator

Cute transformation of maid

The woman revealed that she took the house girl as her daughter. The maid's last transformation photo amazed many.

Social media users took to the comment section to praise her kindness for treating someone else's child like hers.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 38,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

omoblinks said:

"This woman God we prepare a table before you in the presence of Ur enemies God bless you."

Winnifredalfred said:

"Wetin she dey chop oo, weldone nne."

Esther Anom said:

"No be if the house help na good girl u go still do good follow am."

Obioma Augusta927 said

"May God bless you no evil formed against you shall prosper, how wish those evil and wicked madam will learn from this video,may u leave long."

UI said:

"God will bless you richly."

mizgee03 said:

"God richly bless you for taking v good care of her."

