A man who rented a single-room apartment has shown off what he made of the small space of his

The creative man divided the single room into two, creating a space for the bedroom and living room

Social media users hailed his interior decoration and arrangement skills, while many noted how clean it looked

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of a well-arranged and organised single-room apartment has stirred reactions on social media.

A young man @noricnorasco had shown off on TikTok the fine interior of his one-room abode with pride.

He arranged it to his taste. Photo Credit: TikTok/@noricnorasco

Source: UGC

He creatively managed the space and divided it into a living room and bedroom with the manner in which he arranged his household items.

At the centre was a flat-screen television placed on a beautiful TV stand. His bed took up almost the whole left section of the room.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Facing the television was a long cushion chair. Netizens hailed its simplicity and neatness.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Wilson luke said:

"Home theater 60k, flat screen 80k, bed, 20k, and u can't leave in a self contain house, wht are you trying???"

Bobby Daniels said:

"Wondering do this guy buy the house or still renting coz if he or she still paying the rent mmmh weeh."

nwekepeterobinna5 said:

"And i was like God when will i own one of this house."

Melchizederk Emmanue said:

"Ppl are sleeping in places… How can u have a bad dream in a place like this ?"

userbills

"Your house is simple but nice and clean."

its fai_17 said:

"Wooooow where can I get aplace like this unashtua watu wakikujaon a serious note how much is this na location kindly."

user abitolady said:

"Very simple and nice,wanataka utoe gas kwani utapikia Nini hai."

Lady arranges her room to look like a hotel room

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady had arranged her room to be like a VIP hotel room.

The lady placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

At the entrance of the apartment is her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was well arranged.

Her L-shaped couch not only adds class to her room's look, but also serves as a partition between the parlour and the space used for the kitchen and bedroom.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng