South Sudan's first female commercial pilot Aluel Bol has earned another feather in her cap and is now a captain at Delta Airlines in the US

Aluel says she stands tall because she boasts a whole nation of great people standing with her in solidarity

Her followers and countrymen trooped have congratulated her in droves for a job well done

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Aluel Bol, South Sudan's first female commercial pilot, is now a captain at Delta Airlines in the US.

South Sudan's pilot Aluel Bol. Photos: Adhieu Majok.

Source: UGC

Aluel made history

According to TTD America's transportation Unions, Aluel made history as the first South Sudanese woman to become an airline pilot on September 15, 2022.

"Today, she keeps our country moving by safely transporting passengers on Delta Airlines," they said in a Tweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A year later, she has made history again as the first woman commercial airplane pilot from South Sudan to become a captain.

"SouthSudan’s first woman commercial airplane pilot Aluel Bol just gained her Captain’s Wings with Delta Airlines. Congratulations!" announced South Sudanese activist Adhieu Majok.

"Thank you sister Adhuie… I stand tall because I have a whole nation of great people standing with me in solidarity. Thank you for the support… I am forever grateful!" responded Aluel.

Teddy Warria:

"I hope she gets to meet Captain Irene Koki.@ms_koki for more inspiration.

Mari:

"Congratulations!!! Love to see Sudanese women in aviation!"

John Mayen:

"Congrats sist. We need more of you to progress."

Busiri Julius Korsuk:

"Thanks for charting the way for many young girls out there."

Rwesher'engwe Ssabahitsi:

"Africa has an unimaginable capacity to deliver at the highest stage. We need to break the ceiling for that much needed opportunity. We are unstoppable. Fly Bol."

Chuol Tap:

"Congratulations to her, ladies are strong."

Sisi:

"Congratulations and all the best!"

Kenyan Pilot Making History in Rwanda

In March last year, Penina Karanja made headwinds in the aeronautical industry after becoming RwandAir's first female Captain, commanding the Boeing 737NG.

Karanja started working for Rwanda's national carrier, RwandAir, as a First Officer in 2012 after she completed her pilot studies in South Africa.

Later, after being diligent at her work, she was promoted in 2013 to become a Captain making her the first one to achieve such a feat in Rwanda.

Being an inspiration to many female pilots in the country and across the region, she trained Esther Mbabazi who later became Rwanda's first female Captain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke