A talented Nigerian man has successfully constructed a cooking stove that works with ordinary batteries

In a video seen on TikTok, the man demonstrated how the cooking stove works and everyone applauded him

Legit.ng has been able to reach out to the technician who built the stove and he identified himself as Ndubuisi Okoye

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian man has constructed a cooking stove that works with ordinary batteries and a fan.

The man named Ndubuisi Okoye from Amagunze in Enugu state publicly displayed how the stove works and his presentation was captured in a video posted on TikTok by @thetiktoktroublemaker.

Ndubuisi said the stove makes use of charcoal too. Photo credit: TikTok/@thetiktoktroublemaker.

Source: UGC

In the video, Ndubuisi who has a lot of stoves mounted them for people to see his innovation.

Video of stove that works with batteries

The batteries were arranged in a rack and connected with a wire to one of the stoves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When a pot of water was placed on the stove, it started boiling. Those who were present at the public show were stunned. It also works with electricity.

Explaining how the stove could help homes in the absence of electricity, the man said it even uses old batteries.

According to him, the batteries could last as long as two weeks before completely weakening.

How the stove works with fan

Legit.ng spoke with Ndubuisi, who said the stove comes with an inbuilt fan. According to him, it actually needs charcoal for it to work. However, the innovation is that the inbuilt fan helps the fire burn well and the stove cooks faster.

His words:

"You put small charcoal in it. I put a fan in it, and if there is no light, you can use the battery. The fan makes the fire grow faster."

Ndubuisi told Legit.ng that he is 48 years old and presently resides in Onitsha, where he attended the Government Technical College.

According to him, the smallest stove goes for N7000 while the biggest is sold for N12000. He said he needs funds to develop it further.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user7615872546220 said:

"Oga do video well, I really need that stuff."

@cent Paul commented:

"Very good work."

@Berryboiy asked:

"Can it cook beans?"

@Blessed said:

"Fantastic, pls guys let's support this innovation. Guy please come to Lagos your market is sure."

Ghanaian creative builds unique triple-compartment waste bin

Separately, YEN.com.gh previously reported a talented Ghanaian female artisan, built a triple-compartment waste bin using 95 percent recycled plastic lumber and 5 percent plywood.

Emmanuella Appiah took to social media to share pictures of her latest impressive showpiece.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng