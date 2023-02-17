A businessman and content creator from Johannesburg shared pictures of his home interior design on Twitter

The images showcased a standard home design initially and then switched it up with a new set of beige-white leather couches

Netizens were impressed and asked him where he got his furniture from, and he shared the information in his responses

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Switched it up a bit. @Thabopenn/Twitter

Source: UGC

A content creator from Johannesburg shared pictures of his home interior design in a post on Twitter.

"House clean. I'm clean. The weekend can start. First, flower shop," said the businessman and content creator in his initial post. The images showcase a standard, neat home design, with a glass table and beautiful furniture.

His next post showcased complete switch design

He wasn't about to stop there, though. The brother had more ideas for his home. He shared a second post showcasing a new set of beige-white leather couches, all-white furniture and matching rugs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Switched it up a bit," he said.

Netizens wanted to know where he got his furniture from

People were so impressed with his interior design that they wanted to know where he bought his furniture. And he wasn't withholding any information in his responses either. Sharing is caring.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@lwaphesheya_k asked:

"Where did you get the rugs?"

@Sakhesilwanagm1 asked:

"Please share where you got the glass table with chairs, stunning!"

@Thabopenn replied:

"I got the table from Decofurn and the chairs at Takelot (originally blue) and had them redone."

@LesegowaAz asked:

"I love the dining chairs. Where did you get them before upholstery?"

@Thabopenn replied:

"TakeALot."

The ultimate Valentine's day bachelor pad

In other interior design news, Briefly News reported on a South African gent showing off his bachelor pad for V-Day. The man took to Facebook to ask the ladies what they thought of his Valentine's Day setup. Most of them wanted to know if he was single.

@Fifiey MaNthabiseng said:

"Can I be your friend?"

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za