"He Thrilled My Wife and Me": 14-Year-Old Talented Football Wonder Kid Gets Full Scholarship, Peeps Excited
- Grace has found a Nigerian football wonder kid as he has been awarded a scholarship up to the university level
- Chinonso Eche is a greatly talented football 'toucher' and has been recognised by the Guinness World Records
- The scholarship offer was made to Chinonso by Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state
Football wonder kid, Chinonso Eche has been awarded a scholarship by the governor of Anambra state.
In a Twitter post, Chukwuma Charles Soludo said the boy thrilled him and his wife with his impressive football skills.
Chinonso is a football 'toucher' who displays a near-perfect touch of football using many body parts.
Chinonso is recognised by Guinness World Records
Recall that Chinonso is the Guinness World Records holder for most football touches.
He holds the record for most consecutive football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head with 111 touches.
Chinonso had a chance to meet Governor Soludo, and the meeting proved to be a rewarding one.
The governor has awarded Chinonso a scholarship that will see him study up to the university level.
He said:
"Finally, I met the Anambra record-breaking wonder kid, young Chinonso Eche who is 14 years old and holds the Guinness Book of Records football Freestyle talent award for a record five (5) times.
"As he continues to grow his talent, I have offered Chinonso a full scholarship to study from his current level of education up to the tertiary level."
See the full tweet below:
Reactions from Twitter users
@Ikezubix said:
"Professor asked football wonder kid to play football in prof’s living room. Wonderful."
@Realdikachi commented:
"Not must he will go to school, push him into football teams, let him work out his self put through his talent."
@ChiejiVincent said:
"Well done your excellency. Young talents are the future if their talents are effectively harnessed."
