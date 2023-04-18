A Cape Town matric student got dressed up for her dance, and her transformation left people speechless

TikTok user @naeema_aayesha shared a fire glow-up video that got over 223k views

Mzansi people could not believe it was the same person and hyped her in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is matric dance season, and Mzansi students are pulling out all the stops. This young babe had people in total disbelief with her TikTok glow-up video.

TikTok user @naeema_aayesha looked stunning for her matric dance, and Mzansi was wowed. Image: TikTok / @naeema_aayesha

Source: UGC

Makeup is powerful, and videos like this remind us of that. With the right MUA, anyone can look like Queen Bey!

TikTok video shows Cape Town matric student’s lit glow up

TikTok user @naeema_aayesha shared a video showing herself with a bare face and then a beat face! Sis looked like an absolute flame for her matric dance, and best believe she knew it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look at this transformation:

People howl over the unbelievable transformation

This video went viral, and for a good reason. People told the girl in the comments that she was a total show-stopper. Some couldn’t believe it was the same person!

Read some of the comments:

@Miracleiera said:

“So pretty."

@baddgyallleelee said:

“When I tell you my eyebrows raised to the ceiling.”

@chisenga_Phiri said:

“I almost got shocked thinking an American ateeee this much till I saw the hashtags. Girlllllll you are that!”

@Nicky.L said:

“Ain’t no way this is the same person.”

@Dentonna Nimene said:

“Sooo pretty ❤️”

Young lady shows off her tall height

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady known as Adjoa Tasha on TikTok revealed that people do not want to go out with her because of her height.

In the clip, the lady wearing a short and holding a cup walked toward the camera. She bent a bit as she got to the doorpost when her packed hair hit the frame.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za