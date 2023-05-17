Global site navigation

“You Chop the Dance”: Curvy Lady in Black Top Demonstrates Cool Moves to Elon Musk Boys Song
“You Chop the Dance”: Curvy Lady in Black Top Demonstrates Cool Moves to Elon Musk Boys Song

by  Nathaniel Crabbe Audrey Gyamfi
  • A beautiful lady with a body shape many admired online showed off her dance steps to Elon Musk Boys track
  • Women who commented on her video said they wished they could dance as much as she did in her video
  • Many social media users said she danced well and should teach others how she pulled her moves off

A curvy Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online after she danced to a trending Elon Musk Boys song.

Dressed in a crop top, the lady displayed very fast legwork. She also asked people to rate her dance moves.

Lady with cool moves/Elon Musk Boys song.
The lady, gifted with curves, danced with so much energy. Photo source: @im_christabel
Source: TikTok

Lady dances to Elon Musk Boys

Towards the end of the video, the lady (@im_christabel) turned and shook her waist. Some wanted to know how tall the lady was.

Men in the comment section wished her dance video had been extended a bit longer. Ladies praised her body shape.

Watch her clip below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

jui6993 said:

"Your energy is remarkable."

adrianrexyvkz msaid:

"You killed it mehn."

Sunray msaid:

"Ppl like this dey make dancing dey sweet you."

C said:

"I'm following you become this video..... I'm also going to learn how to dance because of this."

Maazamaaza msaid:

"God Dey create shaa."

MISS LOLOO said:

"That Pam Pam Pam with the nyashhhh carried meee oooo chaiiii."

Micky-more said:

"Elon musk girl I see you."

Oluwa_Seun said:

"Me patiently waiting for her to turn ND do d last dance moves."

Mimi kings said:

"How person go get everything na."

bankys_apparels said:

"See what my mates are doing I can’t even dance."

Oluwafifehanmi said:

"You ate it without crumbs."

igbonwelunduchidi said:

"Where una dey see this kind energy sef?"

