A boy serving as a labourer could not keep his eyes off a curvy lady dancing in a compound next to his workplace

The beautiful Nigerian lady rolled her waist as the labourer sat at a window and focused all his attention on the performance

Social media users found the boy's distracted look quite funny as they hoped he would not fall off from where he was

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A beautiful Nigerian lady stirred reactions after she danced in her compound while wearing a crop top and camo shorts.

As the lady (@ewa_daraa) danced and whined her waist, a boy in an uncompleted house near the compound sat on a window and looked at her.

The boy gave the dancing lady his full attention. Photo source: @ewa_daraa

Source: UGC

Lady dances in boy's presence

He gave the lady's performance rapt attention. His cement-stained face in a TikTok video shows he must be one of the labourers working on the building.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many people who watched the lady dancing said she had better not let the boy lose focus and fall out the window.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Kay_Rankingg said:

"If you let innocent boy fall down you go explain."

michaelfrosh37# said:

"Na for free the guy day watch you."

kummy said:

"Boy left home to feed home, now yansh lead his heart."

IamDave said:

"He's watching without data."

harryThomas 6906 said:

"Dis video is trending because of the boy."

Iyke K Joshua said:

"Only God knw d 1 wey d boy don see b4 diz 1."

omodano said:

"E go fall o. Help am abeg."

_Ose big name said:

"Abeg let that boi focus for work Abeg."

Oluwagbenga Abiona said:

"See as ur future husband dey look you from upstairs."

Omorle Burger said:

"This guy dey funny see as he dey look."

PappiTutti said:

"The concentration the boy gave the scene is what we need in this world."

Soundboy said:

"Guy no one work again."

Imoleayomi said:

"See that boy imagination don go far."

Gilbert_c69 said:

"Make this guy carry cement go give him oga nah he don Dey shout cement since nah come on baby girl let the guy do him job in peace nah."

Plus-size lady dances in video

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful plus-size lady known as The Real Liso on TikTok caused a stir with her curvy figure after sharing a video of herself dancing.

The confident lady grooved to the song "Yahyuppiyah" by Uncle Waffles, Justin99, and Tony Duardo.

The Real Liso showed off her charm by confidently displaying her plus-size physique in the clip. She demonstrated that size is irrelevant when it comes to keeping balance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng