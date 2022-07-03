Crowd Cheers for Wife After She Catches Cheating Husband, Lover in The Act

A video of a crowd cheering for a woman who caught her cheating husband and lover in the act ignited massive reactions

In the clip, the woman could be seen stopping a car in the street then smashing a window with a brick and yelling at her husband and his lover in the car

Netizens have praised the wife for her actions which generated an outpouring of sympathy from them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a woman catching a cheating husband and his lover in the act in China has gone viral.

Wife after she catches cheating husband, lover in the act. SPMC.

Source: UGC

On June 26, a woman, surnamed Li, 41, from China, smashed the window of a car in the street with a brick, drawing a crowd of onlookers.

In videos posted online, Li stopped the car in which her husband and his lover were sitting and began yelling at her husband who was in the driver’s seat.

According to scmp.com, Li was heard shouting:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“She can only be a lover as long as I still have our marriage certificate.”

“You are shameless to take her to a hotel with me knowing!”

Li then began punching the car windows after yelling at the two to get out of the vehicle, attracting a large crowd.

Later, Li found a brick and began using it to smash the car windows, threatening the pair if they did not get out.

“Don’t hurt your hand,” one onlooker told Li, as the crowd applauded her.

According to a witness, Li had followed her husband and his lover from a nearby town.

Finally, the police arrived and took the pair in the car and Li into custody.

Li has explained that she lost her temper after her husband refused to leave with her.

Husband finds wife having blissful moment with another man

In a separate article published on TUKO.co.ke, drama ensued in Timau, Meru county after a man caught his wife with another man red-handed in a lodging.

The man who was visibly heartbroken said his wife was rarely home but he did not think that she was cheating on him.

"Her name is Margaret and I have lived with her for a very long time. However, it has been surprising to me that she is rarely home. Whenever I got home she was seldom there," the disgruntled husband said.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke