A Russian missile attack has struck the port city if Odesa one day after a landmark deal was signed with Ukraine to allow grain exports

A deal had been reached to allow the grain to be shipped out of the port of Odesa, however, the missile attack has put this deal in jeopardy

The US ambassador to Ukraine condemned the attack and accused the Kremlin of weaponising grain food in its illegal war against Ukraine

ODESA - Just one day after a deal was reached between Russia and Ukraine to allow grain shipments to leave the port city of Odesa.

Two missiles hit the city while another two were shot down by Ukrainian air defence systems. Six explosions were heard in Odesa.

Russia has put the landmark grain export deal in jeopardy following a missile strike on Odesa. Photo credit: @DanielS18352008, @OxfordDiplomat

The deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey would have allowed much-needed grain to be shipped internationally.

The United States ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink called the attack "outrageous" and said that "The Kremlin continues to weaponize food. Russia must be held to account."

CNN reported that the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned the attack and called the attack "reprehensible" and demonstrated Russia's complete lack of regard for international law.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the promise of grain shipments from Ukraine is a beacon of hope and possibility. However, the success of the deal hangs in the balance following the attack on Odesa.

Social media users have joined in on the condemnation of Russia's attack

Russia, Ukraine seal landmark grain deal in Istanbul

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ukraine and Russia on Friday signed a landmark deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries, ending months of negotiations and sending wheat prices tumbling to levels last seen before Moscow's invasion.

The first major deal between the warring parties since the February invasion of Ukraine should help ease the "acute hunger" that the United Nations says faces an additional 47 million people because of the war.

The hostility between Moscow and Kyiv spilt over into the signing ceremony -- delayed briefly by disputes about the display of flags around the table and Ukraine's refusal to put its name on the same document as the Russians.

