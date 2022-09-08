Queen Elizabeth II was England’s longest reigning sovereign and had a very interesting 70-year rule

The 96-year-old was crowned as the Queen of England at the age of 27 in 1953 after her father, King George, passed on in 1952

The ruler had quite a fascinating life and legacy, with many people across the globe intrigued by her and the monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II, who was been England’s longest reigning monarch, has had an intriguing life that captivated many.

In 2022, the 96-year-old officially ruled for 70 years after being crowned in 1953 at the tender age of 27, taking over from her father, the late King George, who had passed away in 1953.

In remembrance of the queen who has passed, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of five interesting facts about Her Majesty.

1. Queen Elizabeth II had three sons and one daughter

The monarch was a mother-of-four, with 73-year-old Prince Charles her eldest son, Town & Country Wrote. Her other three children include Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58. Prince Charles is the next in line to take over the throne, Glamour reported. According to Bustle, the queen has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandkids.

2. The queen was a truck driver during World War II

During the second world war, Queen Elizabeth II became a qualified truck driver and mechanic, with Insider noting that the monarch was only a teenager when the war began.

3. Queen Elizabeth loved animals

The 96-year-old always had a great love for horses, with her passion for the majestic animals starting at the age of four, after she was gifted a pony from her father, King George, The National wrote. Her majesty also loved corgis, BBC wrote.

4. England’s longest monarch never took a driver’s test

Queen Elizabeth II was the only person in the entire United Kingdom who has never been subjected to taking a driver’s test and did not even have a licence because during the second world war, she was a trained trucker and mechanic, Express wrote.

5. The queen received more than 2000 wedding gifts

After marrying Prince Philip in 1947, Queen Elizabeth II got 2500 wedding presents from adoring well-wishers right across the globe, Express reported.

