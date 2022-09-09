We look at the cars the late Queen Elizabeth II experienced during her 70-year monarch. The collection of whips is dominated by British car makes, of course, with a selection of Land Rovers, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces used over the seven decades.

Queen Elizabeth definitely enjoyed driving, despite not having a driver's license. Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Source: UGC

The Queen never needed a driver's license, by law, reports TheDrive.com. However, that never stopped her from enjoying off-road machines like the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Autobiography.

In June 2022, Land Rover commissioned a special Defender 130 adorned with the Queen's patronage of the British Red Cross for her Platinum Jubilee.

Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II is the only British citizen to drive a car in the UK without number plates.

1. Range Rover

The late Queen Elizabeth II regularly drove her luxury Range Rover Autobiography. Image: (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Queen was often spotted driving her Range Rover Autobiography model. On this occasion, she was accompanied by her lady-in-waiting, Dame Annabel Whitehead, at a horse show in 2021.

2. Jaguar X-Type Station Wagon

The Queen always had a bevvy of cars available for her to drive. Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Queen was a big fan of British cars and practical at that; according to AutoEvolution, while her favourite car was the Defender, she had a backup whip: the Jaguar. It's another British carmaker, and a petrol or diesel engine powers the X-Type.

3. Bentley State Limousine

The Queen never had to buy a car, this Bentley limousine was handed over by a consortium of British carmakers. Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Royal Family has a long history with Bentley; this long-wheelbase version was gifted to her as a Golden Jubilee gift. According to SlashGear, it's worth around $11 million and has been modified with high-strength bombproof panels to withstand terrorist attacks.

4. Vauxhall Cresta PA Friary Estate

From an early age, the Queen loved to be behind the steering wheel, this image was taken way back in 1968. Image: George Freston/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the Telegraph, the Queen powered around in a 2.2-litre Vauxhall station wagon.

It was fitted with a partitioning at the rear for the Queen's corgis, a place to keep fishing rods on the roof, and a gun holder in case she decided to hunt pheasants.

