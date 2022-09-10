Charles III has officially been proclaimed as king of the United Kingdom at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday, September 10

King Charles III acceded the throne as heir immediately and without ceremony after the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II

In the ceremony, a group of the monarch's advisers announced Charles III as Britain's new sovereign

Photos of King Charles III. Credit: BBC

Source: UGC

Before the public proclamation, King Charles III announced the death of his "beloved mother, the Queen" as he described her demise as an ''irreparable loss we've all suffered''.

Clerk of the Privy Council Richard Tilbrook proclaimed Charles "King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith", before declaring "God Save the King".

It marks the first time the historic ceremony has been televised. Until now, Britain's kings and queens had been proclaimed sovereign in an ancient ceremony laced with history for more than 300 years.

However, the public was able to see the process in action as the proclamation of King Charles III was broadcast live for the first time.

Source: YEN.com.gh