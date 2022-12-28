The Roman Catholic leader has asked the faithful to pray for the retired Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI so God will comfort him

Pope Francis said his predecessor was very ill but he did not elaborate on the condition of Benedict

Benedict lives in a convent on Vatican grounds and has become increasingly frail in recent years as he dedicates his post-papacy life to prayer

Pope Francis has said his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI is "very sick" and asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him "to the very end".

Seeking special prayers

Francis did not elaborate on Benedict's condition as he made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience.

Benedict became the first pope in some 600 years to resign in 2013, with the former pontiff taking the title of pope emeritus. Since then, he has been living in the Vatican.

"I'd like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church," Pope Francis said in his remarks.

"I remind you that he is very sick. Let's ask the Lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end."

It was not clear if he was speaking about the 95-year-old's health in general or if his predecessor had some illness.

Seeking details

A Vatican spokesperson, queried about Benedict's condition, said the press office was seeking more details.

Benedict has become increasingly frail in recent years as he dedicates his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.

Some cardinals and canon lawyers have questioned Benedict's decisions on retirement, including his decision to continue wearing the white cassock of the papacy.

Another point of contention has been Benedict refusing to revert to his birth name Joseph Ratzinger.

Critics say those choices and Benedict's continued presence in the Vatican have been confusing for Catholics and threaten the unity of the Church.

