Spain released its 2026 Shortage Occupation Catalogue, listing 27 roles open to foreign workers across key sectors

The catalogue covers professions ranging from healthcare and construction to technology and agriculture

Foreign nationals who qualify under the list may be eligible to apply for work authorisation in Spain

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Spain has officially published its 2026 Shortage Occupation Catalogue, identifying 27 professions in which the country faces a significant deficit of local workers and is therefore opening applications to foreign nationals.

The catalogue, released by Spanish authorities, is a formal mechanism through which the government acknowledges sectors where domestic labour supply falls short of demand.

Spain lists 27 jobs foreigners can apply for under its 2026 Shortage Occupation Catalogue. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup & FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Workers from outside Spain who hold qualifications or experience in the listed roles can use the catalogue as a basis for seeking legal work authorisation in the country.

What the 2026 Spain job catalogue covers

The 27 occupations span several key industries, including healthcare, construction, information technology, agriculture, and domestic care.

Among the roles listed are doctors, nurses, engineers, software developers, and skilled tradespeople such as welders and electricians.

Care workers supporting the elderly and people with disabilities are also included, reflecting growing demand in Spain's ageing population.

The catalogue is reviewed and updated periodically to reflect shifting labour market conditions.

Its publication signals that employers in these sectors are actively seeking candidates they cannot readily find within Spain or the broader European Union.

How foreign workers can benefit from Spain's job catalogue

Foreign nationals, including those from African countries, who possess qualifications or documented experience in any of the 27 listed occupations may apply through established immigration channels.

Being on the shortage list does not guarantee automatic entry, but it significantly strengthens an applicant's case for a work visa or residence permit under Spain's immigration framework.

Applicants are advised to verify that their credentials are recognised or can be formally assessed by Spanish authorities before initiating the process.

In many cases, qualification equivalency procedures may be required, particularly for regulated professions such as medicine or engineering.

Spain has increasingly turned to international recruitment to address structural labour gaps, particularly as its population ages and birth rates decline.

The 2026 catalogue represents the government's latest effort to match employer demand with available global talent in a structured and transparent manner.

Spain names African country in its fast-Track citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain's government had confirmed only one African nation on its reduced two-year residency citizenship list.

Most foreign nationals were required to wait 10 years for Spanish citizenship, making Equatorial Guinea's inclusion a rare and significant advantage.

Applicants from Equatorial Guinea still had to meet three core requirements, including passing a sociocultural integration test.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh