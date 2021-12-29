It has been widely reported that American model, Dasani Williams, known on Instagram as Tyger Booty is dead.

Per reports, the gorgeous Instagram model died in her hotel room in Accra.

According to report by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, Tyger Booty was flown into the country by a Ghanaian millionaire whose name is yet to be revealed.

Tyger Booty: 15 exotic photos of the American model who reportedly died in hotel in Accra (Photo credit: Instagram/Tyger Booty)

Source: Instagram

Well, as many Ghanaian don't have any knowledge about the late, YEN.com.gh has got 15 photos of her.

Here are the photos of Tyger Booty that prove how she has been wowing followers on Instagram.

1. During her vacation in Accra:

2. Flaunting her back:

3. Awesome:

4. Posing for the gram:

5. Feeling herself:

6. Oh my word:

7. Tyger serving her fans:

8. Beautiful smile:

9. Doing the most:

10. Bedroom posing:

11. Checking the lenses:

12. For the album:

13. Showing her skills:

14. Beautiful:

15. She will be missed:

