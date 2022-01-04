“Modern Day Iron Giant Artist”: Scrap Metal Artist Blows Minds With Sculptures

A Chicago-based scrap metal artist who goes by the social media handle @Svintttt has dropped jaws all over the world with his art

Taking to social media to share some photos of his work, @Svintttt showed off his talent and monumental artworks

People from all over the world took to the comment section to marvel over his talent, making it known that he has skills

A talented scrap metal artist who goes by the social media handle @Svintttt has people tripping over his work. The Chicago-based artist creates breathtaking monumental sculptures out of what most would call trash.

A Chicago-based scrap metal artist built Optimus Prime from trash. Image via Twitter @Svintttt

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media with some pictures of his work, @Svintttt showed off some of the unbelievable robot sculptures he's created.

The incredible replica he made of Optimus Prime from Transformers is enough to leave anyone’s mouth gaping! Guy’s got talent.

“Hi twitter. I am a scrap metal artist I make and build robots by using scrap metal in all sizes. I’m looking to sell these so I’m in need of exposure and clients. A RT/Like can make that happen. My next customer can be on your TL.”

Social media reacts to the talented artist's work

Transformers fans were tripping over @Svintttt’s work. Some tagged the franchise in the comment section, telling them to hire this man!

The Chicago-based artist definitely made a lasting impression on many. Talent like this does not go unnoticed and the heaving comment section made that clear.

Take a look at some of the comments

@AllenHndrsn said:

“You should license your work to sci-fi movie production. These are incredible. If a private person buys them, they will only get exposure where they display them but if they come alive in movies, Hollywood has to beat a path to your bank account!”

@Pat_Moreau said:

“This is impressive art work… not sure my partner would like to have an autobot in the backyard but I sure would!!”

@wedothissav said:

@dapdesignz said:

@Tony_Fra_ncis said:

